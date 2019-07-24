The Bella Vista Police Department's 2019 Night Out is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Kingsdale Pavilion.

This is the ninth year for the department to participate in the National Night Out program.

Police department executive assistant Shelly Frederick, who is helping to coordinate the event, said the department is bringing enough food -- burgers and hotdogs -- to feed 550 people.

Previous activities, including an up-close look at a squad car, the drunk driving simulator and radar-tested pitching, will be returning, Frederick said.

"Radar baseball was a huge hit last year," she said.

New this year will be a display with the department's new crime scene truck, she said.

There will be K9 unit demonstrations at 6 and 7 p.m. with the department's K9 unit, Cabo, and his handler, officer Yancy McCool.

The bike rodeo is set to expand, with bicycles on loan from Pedal it Forward, a local charity that sets up bicycles for low-income individuals, because last year the event was popular but nobody brought a bike to ride in it, she explained.

The animal control officer's stand has also been revamped, she said.

The POA is also offering pool access for $1 during the event.

Frederick said there's a lot to coordinate for an event like this. In addition to getting the activities set up and all the supplies together to feed everyone, the department has to work to get as many officers as possible at the event.

It's important for them to interact with people in a more positive environment, she said.

"We want the best event possible," Frederick said.

