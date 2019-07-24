Ryan Price Barnes

Ryan Price Barnes, 40, died suddenly Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 4, 1978, in Joplin, Mo., and attended elementary school in Anderson before moving to Bella Vista, Ark., and graduating from Bentonville High School, class of 1997. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, golfing, cooking and having fun with friends. He worked as a landscaper until joining the Army in 2002 where he served as a combat medic, and in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.

He was the only child and is survived by his parents, John and Melee Barnes of Bella Vista; Kelly Barnes, mother of his three children, Brooklyn Barnes of Rogers, Ark., and Will and Jack Barnes of Centerton, Ark.; his grandparents, Bill and Linda Barnes of Anderson, and grandmother, Sally Whittenberg of Bentonville, Ark.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 Government Ave., Fayetteville, Ark. After the service, friends and family can gather at the American Legion Post 27, 1195 Curtis Ave., to celebrate his life and talk about the good times.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make an online donation to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corporation at www.rncic.com. Without this organization, the National Cemetery will run out of land and that is unacceptable. Please visit their website and see what has been accomplished.

Charmane Marie Richman

Charmane Marie Richman, 62, of Northwest Arkansas died Saturday, July 14, 2019.

She was born in Eau Claire, Wis., on Aug. 6, 1956. She worked at Simmons Bank and enjoyed working with all her customers. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing and her numerous flea market finds.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clarion Lois Pliss Stetzer.

Survivors iniclude two sons, Robert Richman and Randy Richman of Bella Vista, Ark; father, Douglas Gerald Stetzer (Sandra) of Mesa, Ariz; sister, Lynn Sutter and David Becker of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Gerald Stetzer (Rachel) of Rockwall, Texas; and one granddaughter, Bailey.

A celebration of life and memories was held at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Monday, July 22, 2019.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Mattlee D. Grace

Mattlee D. Grace, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at a local skilled care center.

She was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Ponder, Mo., the daughter of Lorine Lynn and Nick Hunt.

She enjoyed traveling and was an active member of the Bella Vista Church of Christ. She was employed with American Airlines for over 23 years with the flight contract training department as a scheduler and records keeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bobby Grace; two children, Theresa and Robert, both of Bella Vista; one brother, Ronald of Troy, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Bella Vista Church of Christ. Interment followed at Bella Vista Cemetery.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

George W. Tompkins Jr.

George W. (Tommy) Tompkins Jr., 85, of Northwest Arkansas died at home surrounded by family on July 12, 2019.

He was born in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 8, 1933, to George W. and Eloise D. Tompkins. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees and taught in the Dallas Independent School District for over 40 years. He retired to Northwest Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Tompkins.

He is survived by his daughter, two sons and their wives, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in honor of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

