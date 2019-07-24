MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Beverage Dynamics, a national magazine for alcoholic beverage retailers, recently announced Macadoodles is among the winners of its inaugural Top 100 Retailers Awards. These awards recognize off-premise retailers from throughout the U.S. who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer service and superior beverage alcohol industry knowledge, according to a press release.

"Macadoodles values greatly being named the fourth-best liquor retailer in the country," said Roger Gildehaus, president and founder of Macadoodles. "All team members have bought into our values -- the main one being how we treat our customers and provide them with the Macadoodle's service beyond expectations."

Retailers may nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry member like a distributor, supplier or industry association. The nominees are judged by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team, and winners are chosen to represent a diverse cross-section of the off-premise industry. They are business owners who take pride in their store, care about their customers and employees and stay involved in the community and the industry at large.

All winners are listed in the July/August 2019 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine.

"We're proud to name these successful retailers as winners of our prestigious award," says Beverage Dynamics Content director Jeremy Nedelka. "They join some of the best and brightest of the industry and deserve the recognition they've received."

The awards were presented to winners at the third-annual Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Louisville on June 12.

Macadoodles has local locations in Springdale and Pineville, Mo.

