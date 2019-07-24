A few weeks ago in the Letters Column of the Vista, a lady wrote in about the Bella Vista Lake and how, as she described it, it was now a "dead lake." She made comparisons to the lake of many years ago when the resort was in its heyday with a mammoth swimming hole, pavilion and many other amenities of that day.

Sure, it is not that today as many things have changed in all these years with the responsibility of the area taken by Bentonville. By the way, they do a great job with planting flowers, keeping everything mowed and the trails open. What more could you want?

I couldn't disagree more with the lady's appraisal of the area today. I wonder if she has visited the area recently with the near-full parking lots and many people of all ages using the walking/biking/running/skating trail around the lake with playground equipment for the kids, kids playing in Sugar Creek, young moms and dads pushing their children in strollers, people watching/identifying ducks and birds, even a fisherman once in a while. A dead lake, I don't think so.

If she would visit, she would find plenty of activity going on with young and old enjoying a safe, pleasant experience with nature.

I do wish the environmental groups and the lawyers would just go away and leave things alone at the lake. The more they get involved, the worse things will turn out to be.

Bentonville can continue getting along just fine without all the background noise from them.

Jay Soule

Bella Vista

Editorial on 07/24/2019