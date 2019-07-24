The POA general manager recently proclaimed, "We saved the POA," presumably referring to extinguishing the stump-dump fire. It's not clear if he was referring to himself, the board, POA staff or all the above as saviors, but the question remains, has the POA been saved and from what?

To be clear, the POA has been in serious financial trouble for a long time -- well before the decision to take responsibility for the fire (a good decision by the way). Just last year, it had to borrow from the water department reserve funds to make POA payroll. Accountants euphemistically refer to that as a "cash-flow problem." We are still running massive POA deficits with no end in sight and the POA reserve funds have been depleted. Likewise, don't forget that the stump dump liability chickens haven't even thought about coming home to roost. Who knows how much that will ultimately cost.

In a recent secrete executive session, the POA board voted to grant the general manager virtual carte blanche to use all reserve funds for any "emergency." Presumably, the general manager defines what an "emergency" is. The membership didn't find out about this until the session minutes were published two months later. We still don't know which, if any, board members objected to abdicating their fiscal responsibility to the general manager. So much for transparency and knowing who to vote for in the next director election! Historically, executive sessions were the exception, not the rule. They should be reserved for serious personnel issues and sensitive legal matters. They should never be used to discuss and decide how to spend membership money.

It's no secret that the POA desperately needs an assessment increase. I have voted in favor of every proposed increase since we moved here, and I'll continue to support an increase. However, it's getting harder and harder to convince my friends and neighbors to support one in light of an abundance of distrust and lack of confidence in POA management. Seriously, it's as bad as I've seen it in the 12 years I've lived here. Unless POA management and the board of directors take significant steps to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and transparency soon, in my view, the probability of an assessment increase any time soon is zero.

Do something, but quit whistling past the graveyard.

Onward,

Dave Barfield

Bella Vista

