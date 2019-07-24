TOURNAMENTS --

Women's Eclectic 2-Person Best Ball -- Aug. 8-9

This tournament is open to all golfers with a verifiable handicap and is on Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9, at the Highlands Golf Course. The format is an Eclectic 2-Person Best Ball, often called a Ringer Tournament, and is a multi-round golf tournament that results in one 18-hole gross and net team score. There is tee choice up until 9 a.m.Wednesday, Aug. 7, with no change after this date. The tournament begins on both days with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Highlands immediately following Friday's round. Entry fee is $60 per team or $30 per person and includes coffee, range balls each day at Highland Range, prizes and an award luncheon following the final round. You may register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

GOLFING CLUBS --

Women's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Women's 9-Hole Golf Association is about making friends while playing golf. The typical season runs from April to September, with play on Monday mornings. For information, call Susan at 630-217-8214 or Jane at 479-586-1898. For new players interested in signing up, the membership application and much more is on the website at sites.google.com/site/bv9wga/home.

St. Bernard Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

The St. Bernard Ladies Golf League is looking for women interested in joining a fun Wednesday golf league. The league includes a friendly, mildly competitive group of ladies. The season runs from April to October which includes a weekly $1 individual or team event, a fun guest day and an awards banquet. For more information, call Kathy King at 479-855-4913.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

Bella Vista Women's Golf Club promotes fun, friendship and golf with a motto of "Be Courteous, Be Kind, Be Kind to the Course." The season begins in April and runs through October, with play every Thursday morning. Membership digital applications are now available, with additional information, on the website at www.bvwgc.com.

Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Golf Group in Bella Vista invites new members for its 9-hole 2019 season which runs from April to the end of October. Play is Tuesday mornings at all Bella Vista courses, with 13 of its events at Kingswood/Berksdale. This group plays from the red tees with a Texas Scramble every week. All skill levels of golfers are welcome and all weekly events are handicapped. There is a $3 entry fee per event. Contact Barry Owen at 479-876-8432 or email drive1954@gmail.com

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is accepting membership applications for the 2019 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored prizes on all holes. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as from sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Men's 18-Hole Golf Association

The Men's Golf Association is accepting new members to join the 2019 Tuesday golf league. Signup can be found on the website www.bvmga.com for the 2019 season. The MGA is open to POA members and non-POA members. Play continues through Tuesday, Oct. 29. The format is organized for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps, with easy weekly online signup, play in the morning or afternoon, shotgun start at the Bella Vista course of the week, spring and fall banquets and players cup competition. Additional information is available on the website. Member signup is required and may be completed by using the membership signup option located on the website. Forward a check in the amount of $70 to cover annual dues, payable to "MGA" to MGA Membership, Bill Harris, 2 Kirk Circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

