The second ever Bella Vista Enduro got 200 registered racers on the Back 40 trail system last Sunday.

The race included approximately 18 miles of riding, including seven timed stages and transit sections. Riders were also shuttled to some stages.

Race director Dustin Slaughter said that he was excited for the race day and particularly happy that the Sunday was a little less hot than some other recent days.

"It's going to be a great day," he said.

The lack of rain over the past week left the rocky Back 40 trails bone dry, he said, which means the course was expected to be fast and loose, but most riders seemed to be familiar with the system.

Slaughter explained that the timed stages were the only part where everyone is racing and riders win by putting together the lowest overall time.

Stage starts were marked, he said, and riders were expected to begin each stage from a complete stop.

"No rolling starts, no sprinting starts. Someone will call you out, that's not allowed," he said.

The initial shuttle to the first portion of the course was good for 41 riders and bikes, he explained, and he encouraged riders to only self-shuttle if they had a driver so racers wouldn't be leaving cars all over alongside the road.

Dave Neal, proprietor of Mojo Cycling, set up an aid station with supplies, drinks and snacks alongside the Lake Ann spillway -- though next year, he said he'll probably set up on the opposite side of the bridge, which has more shade.

The station was in place to help people refill their water bottles, refuel with more carbs, down some salty food to make up everything they sweat out or help fix any mechanical issues that crop up, Neal explained.

On a hot, humid summer day, a supply station like this is essential for riders to make it through, he said.

"Battling the heat and humidity out here is as much a part of the race as the course itself," he said. "You're tired and you're overexerted, that's when you get sloppy and start crashing."

Texas resident Tyler Scott was among the first to reach the aid station.

Scott said he's familiar with Northwest Arkansas trails because he rides up here fairly often. Texas has trails, he said, but the relatively flat topography doesn't lend itself to mountain biking the way Arkansas' hilly landscape does.

The scene in Arkansas is also great, he said, and he's enjoyed racing so far this year.

"It's fun racing and it's fun just hanging out," he said.

But with a steamy day and fast, loose trails ahead, Scott said he was focusing primarily on making it through.

"Just get finished, keep it on two wheels and hope for the best," he said.

