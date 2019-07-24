Monday's city council regular meeting was adjourned shortly after it convened because the council did not have a quorum.

The council is not legally able to cancel a meeting and must still meet to call roll, staff attorney Jason Kelley said, but without a quorum -- at least four council members -- the council cannot conduct business.

Items on the agenda -- including a $42,984 change order for additional trail crossings, as well as repealing ordinances determining the council's rules of order and procedure and replacing the rules by resolution -- will go to next month's council meeting.

This change order works in tandem with one the council passed at the June regular meeting, which removed two tunnels from the proposed central trail system. The proposed above-ground crossings will replace the initially-intended tunnels.

The change of city council rules and procedures from ordinance to resolution will allow the city council to change its rules more readily. Resolutions take effect immediately, while ordinances do not take effect until 60 days after they are passed.

The next city council work session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, and the next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26.

General News on 07/24/2019