A local nonprofit that draws talent from all over the region to perform for free received some good news last week. Shari Ogburn, publicity chairwoman for the Bella Vista Community Concert Band, made the announcement via email.

A donor who wants to remain anonymous gave the band $2,500 with no strings attached, she said. The same donor also provided a $2,500 challenge grant. They will match every donation up to $2,500 until December 2019. So the band could receive $7,500 this year.

The Community Band is all volunteer. It plays at Blowing Springs Park, on the stage for which it paid, about six times over the summer. This year, the band recruited a food truck for the concerts which serves a varied menu. Now the audience can enjoy dinner as well as a show.

The band incorporated as a nonprofit 501(c)3 in 1998 and is supported by donations, although not all concert goers realize that.

The large donation may be used to buy new sheet music or possibly instruments for band members who no longer own their own. There is also a need to update the percussion section, including the bass drum. The band also provides scholarships for some music students. A long-term goal, Ogburn said, is to cover the stage in Blowing Springs. The final decision on how to spend the donation will wait until the members know exactly how much money is raised.

