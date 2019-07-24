Photo submitted A member of the Bella Vista Wood Carvers, Steven Munch' shows off his Noah's ark and animals. Some club members will have items to sell at the Artistry in Wood Show on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church on Glasgow Road. Admission is free.

Once again, it's time for the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club's Artistry in Wood show. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church on Glasgow Road. Admission is free.

The club puts on the show every other year, club president Jean Visnich said, with support from the Bella Vista Foundation. No one is sure when the tradition began. Sometimes, carvers from other area clubs join them. It's a way to give back to the community and to show potential members what wood carving is all about, she said.

This year, two sisters who are well-known carvers will be special guests. Janet Cordell has been carving professionally for 52 years and has been teaching wood carving since 1986. Her entire family is involved in wood carving, including her sister, Adina Huckins, who will also be at the show. They will provide demonstrations and answer questions. They will also help judge the entries in the 2019 show.

There is also a People's Choice Award for the show, so all attendees can have a vote, Visnich said.

Many club members will bring some of their artwork to sell.

This year, the club decided to give proceeds from the show to Village House, the adult daycare program. Some items will be raffled and the money donated.

There will be activities for kids, including supervised soap carving. Club members teach children with soap at scout meetings, churches and libraries around the region, Visnich said.

"This club loves to give back to the community and has been doing so for 32 years," Visnich said. "They've carved canes for the Wounded Veterans organization, carved the Mr. Fireman that stands in front of the Bella Vista fire station at Lancashire Blvd. and Highway 71, and they've taught soap carving for local Boy Scout groups, church programs, and the Bella Vista library."

There are over 50 members who practice various types of wood carving, wood burning and woodturning.

"We come together to teach and learn from one another and share in the camaraderie of the group and our passion is to share this art with others."

The Bella Vista Wood Carvers meets at 1 p.m. in Riordan Hall every Thursday afternoon.

