The Village Lake Writers and Poets group is hosting a writers' boot camp at the Artist Retreat Center Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The boot camp will feature speakers and workshops focused on writing, editing, publishing, cover design and marketing.

Preregistration is available via the event website at www.bvvillagewriters.wixsite.com/bootcamp. Preregistered attendees will be charged $95. Those who register at the door will pay $105.

Joanie Roberts, who is helping to organize the event, said students can attend for $55 and veterans for $65.

Roberts said there are 16 preregistered writers, and she hopes to have 30 to 40 total.

The program will allow writers to work on their skills and build their knowledge base to work toward getting published, she said, as well as exploring the pros and cons of traditional publishing and self-publishing.

Writers should bring their writing and a laptop if possible to share and edit their work.

The club alone has a handful of people who could use the workshop, and Roberts said she expects several more people in the area could use it.

"That was the catalyst really for the workshop," Roberts said. "They'll have resources at our workshop that they wouldn't typically have as an individual."

Speakers will include authors across a variety of genres -- editors and publishers -- she said, which should give anyone attending an opportunity to learn about every aspect of writing as a craft and a business.

The professional publishers at the event will be able to provide consultation, she said, and some writers may be ready to pitch a book to them.

The boot camp program is a fundraiser for the club, Roberts said, meaning any money left over will be added to a budget to help support local writers.

