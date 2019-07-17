I was recently doing some reading about the Presbyterian Church in America. I have a friend who is a retired Presbyterian pastor and some dialogue with him provoked me to do some personal research. With the internet, it's easy to find information about anything these days.

Every branch of the Christian church has an interesting history and has its own heroes. For instance, the Lutheran church has Martin Luther, and the Methodists have John Wesley. Among Presbyterians, John Knox of Scotland was a major hero. Such leaders stand head and shoulders above others. They embody what the movement claims as its core values. I see such key individuals as doorkeepers in history. They sometimes open up a door to a better future. They make a way for a new era of possibility by developing a path for those who will follow them.

The Presbyterians played an important role in the formation of the United States and in the "Great Awakening" during the 18th century. It impacted American culture. Jonathan Edwards, a prominent theologian and Presbyterian, played a big part in that movement. Another pastor, John Witherspoon, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. At one time, he was president of Princeton. Princeton University was originally a Presbyterian Bible college.

Later, the "Second Great Awakening," characterized by camp meetings and fervent revivals, developed first among the Presbyterians. It spread widely and impacted enough people to become a movement, making a lasting cultural impact rather than just a localized church revival.

In light of the history of Christianity in America, I'm among those who pray for a Great Awakening. Our nation is in desperate need of spiritual revival -- something that will capture our attention, turn our hearts and minds toward God, and reform our national values. Apart from this, the decline of Christian influence and the debasement of society will continue. It's hard to stop a piece of ripe fruit from rotting once the decay process begins.

Have you ever given any thought to what your core beliefs are? Most people go through life without examining the foundation of faith upon which they stand. As I was reading about the doctrines and polity of Presbyterians, I was saying to myself, "I believe all this."

I believe the church should be the pillar and ground of truth in society. It should be a testimony of God's redemption among human beings. It should be the conscience of the community, an immovable moral anchor, and the voice of prophets to the nation.

Where did you acquire your values? The Bible or the TV? Think about your personal paradigm, your world view, your beliefs. If you are a Christian, why? What convinced you? Did you absorb the faith because you were raised in a church by your parents? Or did you come to a decisive moment when you realized you believed?

What about atheists, who claim there is no God? They exhaustively searched the whole universe and weren't able to find any evidence. What about agnostics, who think that there may be a God, but they're not sure? Agnostics can be staunch skeptics who settle into a state of permanent doubt, with conviction. They're absolutely not sure.

Then there is the wide range, the rest of us, who stand along a span that spreads from barely a believer to confidently knowing God is real, Jesus Christ is Lord, and the Bible is true. One thing is certain. You can't be an "honest unbeliever" until you examine the evidence by talking to God and by reading his Word.

Ron Wood is a writer and minister. Email him at wood.stone.ron@gmail.com or visit www.touchedbygrace.org. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

