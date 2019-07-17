Monday, July 8

3:14 p.m. Police arrested Christopher Conduff, 42, on an out-of-town warrant after responding to a disturbance call on Sawtry Lane.

7:32 p.m. police arrested Terri Minton, 57, in connection with public intoxication after responding to a disturbance call on Spurlock Lane.

Tuesday, July 9

7:24 a.m. A vehicle reportedly crashed into the excavation site near the intersection of Highlands Blvd. and Kirkcaldy Lane.

8:21 a.m. Police helped a resident who could not turn off a water faucet on Hope Drive.

Wednesday, July 10

1:22 a.m. Police received a report of two wine bottles stolen out of a car on North Cerney Lane.

4:10 p.m. Police arrested Jeffrey Moralez, 36, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop near the intersection of Kingsland Road and Tewkesbury Circle Drive.

Thursday, July 11

2:07 a.m. Police received a report of a loud truck near Leafield Lane.

8:03 p.m. Police received a report of someone leaving without paying for their nail service at Sugar Creek Center.

Friday, July 12

3:08 p.m. Police arrested Christopher Daniels, 27, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop near the intersection of Cooper Road and Arkansas Highway 279.

8:09 p.m. Police received a report of an attempted break-in on Basildon Circle. Several doors and windows appeared to be tampered with, according to the dispatch log.

Saturday, July 13

9:06 a.m. A trailer was reportedly broken into on Forest Hills Blvd.

Sunday, July 14

11:06 a.m. Police received a complaint about a barking dog near Pease Drive.

4:01 p.m. Police received a report of illegal dumping on Louth Lane.

