July 22

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 27

s "Artistry in Wood Show" will be presented by the BV Woodcarvers Club from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (across from the post office in the Highlands). See the imagination and artistry of local woodcarvers, turners, and pyrographers as they display their crafts and skill. Watch the extremely talented, nationally renowned guest carvers, Janet Cordell and Adina Huckins. This event is co-sponsored by the Bella Vista Foundation. There will be concessions available, soap carving, door prizes and free admission for everyone.

July 28

s The Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band will present a concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This band of thirty locals will be playing songs by John Higgins, Karl King, Jay Shepherd, Samuel Ward and many more. The Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band won first place at the U.S. Open Brass Band Championships and third place in the Dublin Festival of Brass. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

July 29

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 30

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Tuesday, July 30. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way (past the RV park) in Bella Vista.

Aug. 3

s The annual rummage sale at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Food and beverage will be available. All proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 479-855-1158

Aug. 5

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Aug. 10

s The annual "Chip and Dip" event sponsored by the Bella Vista Animal Shelter will take place from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Allen's Food Store in the Sugar Creek Plaza in Bella Vista. This event is for dogs only, though the $10 coupon is good at BVAS for all cats. Support the animal shelter and ensure your dog is chipped and bathed -- event pricing is $10 microchip; $10 dog bath; or a huge deal for both, the "Chip and Dip" for $15.

s New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join in the Welcome Meet and Greet Coffee at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Club House Drive) Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be an informal gathering of anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees at 9:30 a.m. The actual meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately until noon. This is a great opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at bvwelcomesu@gmail.com, who will contact you with details. Be sure to sign up for e-newsletters on the Bella Vista POA website. They include Dining, Golf, Recreation, POA and Sporting Updates.

Aug. 13

s On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Bella Vista Community Concert Band will perform free at Blowing Springs Park. There will be a picnic supper before the performance from 5 to 6:45 p.m. provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance begins at 7 p.m., and everyone should bring their own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way (past the RV park) in Bella Vista.

