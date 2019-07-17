Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Teens at the Bella Vista Public Library's teen night, some with a little help from their teammates, dig for gummy worms hidden in chocolate pudding pies during the teen night program's chocolate olympics event last Friday evening.

Chocolate got rolled, scattered, splashed and splattered during the chocolate olympics at last Friday's teen night at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Event coordinator Bailley Kinser said the library did this event once two years ago and it was worth bringing back.

"They are going to be competing in a bunch of chocolate themed events," she said, noting the upcoming chocolate sprinkles relay race, malted milk ball race and mud pie dig.

Teen nights usually see between five and 25 kids, she said, but the chocolate olympics event -- which had 23 kids in attendance -- was expected to do well.

"Anything to do with food is always a big hit," she said.

Children's librarian Ellen Farwell helped divide the kids into teams of four, with one team of three.

Teams chose their own names, including the A Team, Team B, Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies, the Three Amoebas, the Chocolate Avengers and 25 Cents.

Cainan Coller, 15, is on the library's teen advisroy board and serves as its event coordinator.

Coller said he pitched the chocolate olympics after participating two years ago and he was pleased with how the event turned out this time around.

"I think it was fun," he said.

The activities were engaging and it seemed like the kids in attendance had a good time, he said.

Paige Conley, 13, was among the attendees and said she had a good time, particularly with the sprinkle race in which teams raced down a hallway balancing sprinkles on a spoon held in their mouths.

"It was just really fun," Conley said.

