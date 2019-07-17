The Veterans Wall of Honor board of directors wants to thank all of the folks who attended the free luncheon at the memorial in Bella Vista on July 4th.

Also, thanks to our mayor, Peter Christie, who said a few kind words; Ron Gaudian of Kozy Heat, who grilled the hot dogs; Lois Carlson's music group, for patriotic music; Steve Morrow of Allens Grocery, who assisted with the groceries; Braum's Dairy, which furnished the ice cream; Brad Kennell of the American Legion Post 341, who furnished chairs and trash containers; and all members of the board of directors, who planned and assisted in this patriotic event. Thank you!

Leonard Eisert

Bella Vista

