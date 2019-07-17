About a month ago, I stated the reasons that I was against the building of a new police department facility in Bella Vista. I have been taken to task by several citizens and that is OK since some of their statements were accurate. I'm not above saying that I was wrong or apologizing for any harm that my words may have caused. The first bite of humble pie is a little bitter, but it is good for the body and the soul. I've tasted it before and will probably taste it again.

I have met Chief Graves and toured the department's current location, and I agree that it is not adequate space for a police agency. The building is nearly impossible to secure and staff members are forced to work in cluttered and cramped areas, even some converted closet spaces. For the safety and security of officers and of citizens, the PD needs a facility that is designed to meet the needs of a modern police department.

I wrote my first letter out of anger and frustration concerning an incident that I believe was criminal in nature and was mishandled or ignored. I have yet to receive any information explaining the actions or inactions of the department, but it is probably unfair to judge the entire agency on one incident.

I wish nothing but the best for the men and women in law enforcement, and my hope is that Chief Graves can lead BVPD into the future and grow them in professionalism. That will be much easier to accomplish in a space specifically designed for the agency's needs.

Dale Lange

Bella Vista

Editorial on 07/17/2019