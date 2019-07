The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation invites the community to join them for the long-awaited official groundbreaking of the expansion of the Bella Vista Public Library. The groundbreaking will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the library, 11 Dickents Place.

For more information on the expansion project, contact library foundation president Susan Santos at 479-876-6195 or email ssantosar@gmail.com.

General News on 07/17/2019