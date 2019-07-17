Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Agronomist Steve Krammerer with the USGA hold a plug pulled from one of the greens on the Country Club Couse. He pointed out that in spite of the clay in the soil, the grass has a decent root structure.

The annual visit by agronomist Steve Krammerer was impacted by the same issue that has complicated golf course maintenance this year -- rain. Krammerer was touring the Country Club course with members of the golf committee, the superintendents of all courses and a couple of board members when lightening ended the tour on Wednesday morning.

Later, he attended the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf meeting.

Bella Vista, he said, is one of the best kept secrets in his region.

Most of the fairways on Bella Vista Courses are common Bermuda grass which is not used on new courses anymore, he said. Various hybrid types of Bermuda are better. Common Bermuda can be negatively impacted by golf cart traffic, he said, especially in the spring as it prepared to enter the growing season.

The greens at the Country Club and most of the other courses are bent grass. Bent grass greens are softer than Bermuda greens because of the root structure, but bent grass is challenging during hot weather. The course could use a few more fans for the greens, he said.

It can be difficult to put permanent fans in areas that flood, Golf Maintenance Director Keith Ihms said. The POA owns some portable fans, but they are expensive to run.

On the Country Club, the shoulder around the greens are hybrid Bermuda including some Latitude and some 419 Bermuda. The advantage of 419 Bermuda is that it is sterile and will never make seeds. That means the plant can use all its energy maintaining the individual stalks.

There are other new hybrids in development that may solve other problems, he said.

With more than one variety of grass on each course, the superintendents have a difficult job of balancing the needs of each type of grass. In some spots there are more than one kind of Bermuda on the fairways,

There is an advantage to winter weather, Krammerer said. A hard freeze will kill some perennial weeds.

The new Bermuda greens at Scotsdale aren't yet mature and need more aeration, Krammerer said. Those greens are covered when the temperature drops because Bermuda grass doesn't do as well in cold weather.

Krammerer suggested less shotgun starts so maintenance has more time to work. A shotgun start means that golfers begin play on each hole at the same time, so maintenance has to be completed before it begins. When everyone starts on the first tee, maintenance workers can keep working ahead of the golfers.

In other business, the committee assigned three members to a subcommittee to oversee changes at the nine hole Brittany course. When the committee considered possibly closing the course, members protested and a plan was devised to bring in more rounds. The committee will make sure the planned changes are put into place.

General News on 07/17/2019