When Basia Berner went to a POA meeting, she was looking for a little help. Living very close to the fire on Trafalgar Road made it a difficult year, she said, and she's very happy that the fire is out. But there's one problem. The fire left behind soot and some kind of slimy residue on the home she shares with her husband Tad and she thought the POA should help with the cleanup.

Berner has always been very independent. She was born in Poland to a military family, and when World War II was waging around her, she brought her toy wagon to the train station to look for food which she bought and resold to families in her building so she could go back and do it again.

The Polish troops didn't give up immediately, but they were using horses and sabers against German tanks. Much of the culture moved underground as the Germans moved in.

By the age of 14, Berner was part of the resistance against the Nazis who occupied her home country. She still has the military ID they provided.

"I was doing everything," she remembers, "bandaging wounds, carrying messages, helping with food."

There was very little food. She remembers being one of four people sharing a single potato and a small piece of stale bacon. They washed it down with water that looked a little pink because it had been contaminated with gasoline. They considered it a feast.

The uprising was two months of bloody fighting, often hand to hand.

Although Berner and her countrymen put up a good fight, the uprising was suppressed. Her older brother was killed, so it was just a teenage Berner and her sickly mother left.

Living in Warsaw during wartime meant spending a lot of time in the hallway, she said. When the bombs were falling, the safest place to be was away from the windows. Some people retreated to the basement and dug shelters. Some of the shelters became tunnels connecting the buildings, she remembered.

She remembers seeing a man hit by a phosphors bomb on the street. People rushed to help him, throwing coats and blankets on him to put out the fire, but it didn't help. The fire couldn't be put out.

Punishment was often random. When a German was killed, the occupying forces might kill a square full of people in retaliation.

When she was about 16, Berner and her mother were rounded up and put on a train headed for a concentration camp. A friend bribed a German guard to let a few of them escape. The guard agreed to open the door, but he wouldn't do anymore. Once they left the train, they were on their own. The small group could have easily been shot by the other guards, but as they jumped down from the train, the locomotive let out a cloud of steam.

"It was a miracle," she said, about the cloud that hid them.

The war ended, but as the Germans left, the Russians moved in and, in some ways, they were worse.

"I hate Stalin more than Hitler because Stalin always pretended to be our friend," she said.

She remembers hiding in a trunk, believing she might suffocate while her mother sat on the lid. The Russian soldiers were taking the young girls to "clean" for them but their fate was much worse than that.

Berner married her husband, Tad, in Poland and they had a son. She worked in a design office of an architecture firm, but in the late '70s, the Polish people started pushing back against the communist party that was running the government. Berner got involved.

"I always join," she said. After a strike in 1980, the party agreed to negotiate and Berner's side won several important concessions. Unfortunately, that made Moscow very angry.

With all the stress of the strike weighing on her, Berner agreed to take a vacation in the United States. She left her home with one suitcase.

Meanwhile, Tad Berner was asking questions and realized that the Communists were getting ready to act against the ringleaders of the strike. He told his wife to stay put in the United States. He packed one suitcase and took their son on a "vacation" in Vienna. After arriving in Vienna, he found the American Consulate and made arrangements to join Basia in the United States.

"I wanted to come back," she remembered. She had left so much behind, but they decided it just wasn't possible.

She couldn't work as an architect in the United States, the language barrier prevented that.

"All I could do was hang my diplomas on the wall."

But she had another skill. She had learned massage therapy when her son was hospitalized with his arm in traction. After work, she went to his hospital room every day. Since she was there anyway, she learned about massage.

In New York in 1980, massage therapy was still new and not well understood. In fact, people seemed to believe she wanted to work in the sex industry, but she quickly assured them that was not the case. She started her own private practice as a massage therapist while Tad Berner went to work for the hospital system.

There was more bad luck awaiting them. An on the job injury sent Tad Berner down a long road of miscommunication and red tape. What should have been a routine procedure and recovery ended up costing him his job along with its retirement plan and eventually his health.

Around 2006, they decided to get out of New York and began looking for a retirement home. When they heard about Bella Vista, Basia Berner knew she would like it. She's always been a swimmer and she wanted to live near a lake in a climate where she could keep her windows open. She sent Tad ahead with the moving van and waited in New York for their home to sell. Although it took longer than expected, eventually the home sold and they reunited in a new home in Bella Vista.

Last week, Berner wasn't at the POA to complain about the year she spent in her home with her windows closed. She was just hoping for help with the power washing.

The POA only had advice to offer. Her homeowner's insurance might pay for the power washing, staff attorney Doug McCash said. He advised her to file a claim with her own insurance.

