Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Helene Davis (left) dips a string into paraffin wax to make a candle while Sara Davis, committee chairwoman with Cub Scout Troop 3410, supervises.

A group of 15 cub scouts from Troop 3410 came to check out the Bella Vista Historical Museum last Tuesday.

Historical society vice president Dale Phillips said it's the first time the museum has worked with a group like this, but it's a great chance to educate some younger people about local history.

"It's very much a part of what we do. If we can get any of these youngsters interested in the history of our community, it'll pay off down the road," he said.

In addition to checking out the museum and its recently-acquired century-old cabin, he said, the scouts weaved baskets, made candles and had an afternoon snack.

Phillips also gave a presentation of Civil-War-era items, mostly replicas, and dressed as a Civil-War-era soldier and discussed the tools and weapons used in the war.

Cassandra Ford, den leader for Pack 3410, said this was a good chance to do something a little different with the scouts' summer activities.

"We wanted to do something that was semi-educational and fun," she explained.

The kids, up to 11 years old, were split into two groups, with one set doing indoor activities -- checking out the museum and making candles -- and another doing outdoor activities, including basket weaving and touring the cabin.

Ford said everyone seemed to have a good time.

"It's great for the museum, it's also great for these kids," she said.

The cub scout troop covers the Bella Vista area and is open to kids up to fifth grade, she said. Anyone interested in joining can find more information at beascout.scouting.org or email the pack directly at cubscoutpack3410bv@gmail.com.

One of the scouts, Collin Maize, said he had a blast.

"I liked the Civil War speech; I thought that was cool," he said.

It was interesting to see period items, particularly weaponry, he said.

Seeing the Settler's Cabin was a great experience, as well, he said. It's a really unique exhibit, he said, particularly given how it ended up next to the museum.

"I'm impressed you guys were able to move it," he said.

Noah Alexander, 8, was briefer.

Alexander said he had a good time dipping strings in wax to make candles, though he didn't like the prospect of candles as a primary light source.

He said he wasn't interested in going back to the practice of making candles instead of flipping a light switch.

"I wouldn't like it," he said.

