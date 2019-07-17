The Bella Vista City Council discussed a change order for two additional trail crossings for the in-progress central trail system.

The change order, which increases the value of a city contract with Center Point Contractors by $42,948, adds a pair of above-ground crossings to replace two tunnels that were canceled via a change order the council voted in favor of during the June regular meeting so council members could be better informed on the topic.

The axed tunnels, located at Highlands Road and Cooper Road, ran into issues with buried fiber optic cable.

Councilmember Steven Bourke said he isn't a fan of removing tunnels from the system. Removing them makes the crossings less safe, he said, and moves the concept further from what the city council approved.

"Every time we take a tunnel out and replace it with an at-grade crossing, it dilutes the proposition," he said.

Bourke said he was also concerned about the viability of additional tunnels. If there are a series of changes, he said, it would be best to do them all at once rather than incrementally.

Senior planner Derek Linn said that he attended a recent meeting regarding the viability of additional tunnels.

Three, including the completed tunnel crossing at Chelsea Road and the in-progress tunnel under Highlands Boulevard as well as a planned tunnel on Cullen Hills Drive, have no known conflicts, Linn said.

Another tunnel, which will go under Lancashire Blvd., is an ARDOT project with no known issues and another still is going under a bridge on U.S. Highway 71 near Pinion Drive, which will use existing infrastructure and isn't expected to run into any problems, he explained.

Other locations do have some fiber optic lines but they are expected to be more flexible, he said. The lines' owner, AT&T, is currently looking at the feasibility of relocating these lines, he said.

By contrast, the initially-planned tunnel on Cooper Road would hit a vault, which is far more difficult and expensive to move.

The council also discussed repealing the city council meeting rules, which are currently in place as ordinances, and passing a resolution to replace them with functionally identical rules.

Bourke said this move would improve the council's flexibility by allowing it to change rules without a 60-day waiting period.

Mayor Peter Christie said the council does not expect to have a quorum for next Monday's regular meeting because only three council members intend to be in town. Available council members will meet, call role and adjourn the meeting if there is no quorum, he said.

