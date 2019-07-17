Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners July 8 were: Couples -- first, Paul Herrick and Al Akey; second, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; third, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau. Honorable Mention -- Frank and Christel Krug

Individuals -- first, Andy Anderson; second; Nancy Veach; third, Larry Johnson. Honorable Mention -- Sadie Frerking

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners July 9 were: first, Connie Anderson; second, Kristy Schmidt; third, Gail Knudsen.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners July 9 were: North/South -- first, Fay and John Frey; second, Sandy Gromatka and Billie Herriot; third, Gary Nelson and Eric Olsen.

East/West -- first, Bob Gromatka and Barbara Fielding; second, Brian Simet and Martha Kolb; third, Jeff LaCaze and Renee Charpie.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Night 500 Card Group -- Second

Winners July 9 were: first, Sharon Johnson; second, Larry Johnson; third, Cristel Krug; fourth, Sandi Koneman; fifth, Julie Doverspike.

This card group normally meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Please call Larry at 479-876-8431 if you'd like to reserve a spot in the Aug. 13 game or if you have any questions.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners July 9 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Max Waugh. Table 2 -- first (tie), Art Hamilton and Marie Ryan; second, Marj Shafer.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Jerry Bates.

The gameplay is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 9 were: first, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; second, Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray; third (tie), Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking/Betty and Ivan Loyd. Honorable mention -- Dave and Rita Backer

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre -- First

Winners July 10 were: first, Larry Johnson; second (tie), Chuck Seeley and Ginny Swinney; fourth, Frank Krug; fifth, Penny Mosley.

Game played on July 10, due to the Fourth of July holiday. This card group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. Call Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 for information or questions.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners July 3 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, Gary Nelson; third, John Franklin. Women -- first, Dottie Carter; second, Jackie Nelson; third, Jan Franklin.

Winners July 10 were: Men -- first, Don Kernwein; second, Bill Boucher; third, Ed Downey. Women -- first, Jeanne Downey; second, Dottie Carter; third (tie), Carol Kernwein and Betty Sammers.

Hosts for July 17 will be John Ronck and Lois Taylor. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners July 4 were: first, Mildred Vennerbeck; second, Anita Ebert; third, Connie Clark.

Winners July 11 were: first, Marlene Kellog; second, Marilyn VanDyke.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners June 28 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Sadie Frerking.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for July 5 were: Table 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Bud Brebner. Table 2 -- first (tie), Kathy Ayres and Marie Ryan; second, Darlene Albers.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 28 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Alan Akey. Table 2 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Van Bateman. High Score: Paul Herrick

Winners July 5 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Ray Brown. Table 3 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Jim Callarman. High Score: Chuck Seeley

For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners July 6 were: RED Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Chuck Hurl, Darlene Albers, Becki King, Fran Fish and Marie Ryan. BLUE Team -- Bud Brebner, Jerry Vnuk, Virgie Riedl, Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen and Ellie Roberts.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

