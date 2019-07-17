Questions and Coffee, the time set aside by General Manager Tom Judson to talk to the people of Bella Vista, moved to Metfield this month, but only a handful of residents showed up. Judson was joined by both Keith Ihms, director of golf maintenance, and Darryl Muldoon, director of golf operations for the event.

The damaged bridge on the Berksdale Golf Course came up. Ihms explained that an engineer from Crafton Tull would be looking at it later in the week. Crafton Tull has worked on the golf course bridges in the past. He planned to ask for three estimates: What it would cost to replace it, repair it or remove it.

The bridge was damaged when flood waters carried debris down the creek into the structure. The damage was discovered in late June when a crew was removing the debris and the nine open holes of the once 18 hole course were closed. The southern nine holes of Berksdale were closed after flooding in April 2017.

The bridge is 40 years old, Ihms said.

If it is replaced, it would probably be an arch design without pilings in the stream bed where they can be damaged.

Last year, when the Golf Committee considered the future of golf, one recommendation was that Berksdale should remain open as a nine-hole course unless there was a "triggering event (i.e. a devastating flood)."

At the Questions and Coffee meeting, Judson said he wanted to see what each possibility cost before deciding if the bridge damage was a triggering event or not.

It would be difficult to keep the nine holes open without the bridge, Muldoon said. That would mean two way traffic on the cart path and a steep incline. In fact, it might prove dangerous to allow golf carts to attempt the incline. If the carts couldn't make it up the hill, they could slip down into the creek.

Neither Judson or Ihms provided a timeline on the Berksdale decision. It will be up to the board to decide.

Next month, at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, Questions and Coffee will be held at the Highlands Clubhouse.

