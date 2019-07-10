Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Construction started on the second tunnel, which will go under Highlands Blvd., for the in-progress 11 Under trails last week. The section of Highlands Blvd. between Barrhead Lane and Kirkcaldy Drive will be closed during the project, which is scheduled to take five weeks.

The tunnel is near the intersection of Highlands Blvd. and Kirkcaldy Drive, and the section of Highlands Blvd. between Kirkcaldy Drive and Barrhead Lane will be closed until the project is completed. Completion is currently estimated to be mid August, although weather may affect it.

The first, which is installed and undergoing finishing work, went under Chelsea Road.

Bella Vista communications manager Cassi Lapp said that Chelsea Road could be reopened more quickly because there was space around the tunnel work site, meaning the tunnel could be installed and the road opened while finishing work began in and around the new tunnel.

Highlands Blvd. has far less space alongside the road, meaning workers cannot safely operate on-site with traffic on the road, and the closure must continue until the tunnel is complete, she said.

Anyone diverting around the work site on residential roads needs to be mindful of those roads' lower speed limits, she said.

