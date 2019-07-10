Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association Results

Brittany July 3 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Bob Konopasek (28); Second -- Tony Pratt (29); Third (Tie) -- John Allen and John Schmitt (30)

B-Flight: First (Tie) -- Jim Smith and Tom Bailey (31); Third (Tie) -- John Flynn and Dan Burmester (32)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Tom Kelley and Paul Williamsen (28); Third -- Jack Doyle (29)

D-Flight: First -- Marvin Exline (26); Second (Tie) -- Hilary Krueger and Phillip Bode (28)

