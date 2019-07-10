The planning commission approved a lot split alongside Glasgow Road to create a parcel for a planned Fire Station 3 replacement, as well as a property line adjustment to facilitate the Bella Vista Public Library's upcoming expansion.

Senior planner Derek Linn presented the property line adjustment, which adds some land to the library's existing property from adjacent Cooper-owned properties in order to facilitate the expansion plan.

"It was found that some additional land was needed because of some easement constraints," he explained.

"This is pretty straightforward."

Staff recommended approval with some standard conditions, like updating the easements, he explained.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of the property line adjustment, including those conditions.

Linn also presented the Glasgow Road lot split and explained that the purpose was to split a 6.82-acre parcel into a 3-acre portion and a 3.82-acre plot. The 3-acre portion is expected to be purchased by the city for the construction of a new fire station, he said.

Linn said city staff recommended approval for the split with a handful of conditions, including the standard setbacks and easements.

Gene Groseclos, attorney for Cooper Communities, said the conditions seemed reasonable and he does not expect any difficulty meeting them.

The commission approved this split unanimously with the suggested conditions.

The planning commission also voted unanimously in favor of an incidental subdivision, replatting a 0.37-acre R-1 residential lot on Dogwood Drive into the Billingsley subdivision.

Associate planner Sarah Bingham said that when subdivisions were drawn up, this parcel seemed to get ignored.

"It just got kind of subdivided around," she said.

The property owners wanted to bring the lot into a subdivision and apply easements that fit the city's requirements, Bingham said.

The commission also voted to table a large-scale development at the Village Bible Church on Forest Hills Boulevard until the Aug. 12 meeting so that further information regarding a potential site drainage plan can be provided.

General News on 07/10/2019