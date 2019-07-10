Operation Good Morning, a wake-up call service provided by the Bella Vista Police Department's dispatch center, has recently been upgraded.

The program provides an automated wake-up call to residents each morning. Residents receive the call and follow instructions to press a number and hang up to let the system know everything is okay.

If the call is not answered, the system will attempt again and, if there is still no answer after multiple attempts, dispatchers will be notified and an officer will be sent to check on the home and make sure everything is okay.

Residents can sign up at bellavistaar.gov/bvpdservices or call the police department at 479-855-3771 and choose times between 5 and 10 a.m. each morning. The department does not charge for the program.

Dispatcher Mario Moore said he's been handling the program and the updated version has been live for the past few weeks without issue.

Online sign-up is the main addition for residents, he said, but the new system -- which is all-digital -- provides more options and convenience on his end and removes a lot of physical paperwork from the process.

"The updated software and the updated way we do all of it has been a huge difference," he said.

Because the system is web-based, he said, he doesn't need to be at the dispatch center to enter new participants or work with the call list.

The whole thing should be simpler for everyone, he said.

Moore said he recommends the service to senior citizens and people with disabilities and/or health issues who live alone.

"People who live alone and want that security and peace," he said.

General News on 07/10/2019