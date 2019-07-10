July 13

s The city of Bella Vista has rescheduled the family hiking event for the Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of play celebrated the third Saturday in May, after the original date was rained out. The reschedule date is at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, from the pavilion area at Blowing Springs Park. The hike will be an approximately one-mile round trip on the Back 40 Loop Trail. Appropriate clothing and shoes are recommended. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are single track, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

July 15

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Monty Hackler will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 16

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Tuesday, July 16. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

July 22

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 29

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 30

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Tuesday, July 30. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

Community on 07/10/2019