I would like to thank Tim and Julie Hull for their hard work in coordinating the 4th of July parade this year at Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista. I know, with over 60 entries, that it was a very time-consuming task, but they pulled it off very successfully.

I would like to also thank Steve Morrow of Allen's Food Market and the other merchants in the shopping center for accepting the impact on their businesses while the shopping center was essentially closed down for the duration of the parade.

As a participant in the parade, along with other Bella Vista Historical Museum volunteers, I can say that we thoroughly enjoyed the enthusiasm that was evident on all the spectators' faces as we marched along. I hope the parade continues for many years to come.

Xyta Lucas, President

Bella Vista Historical Society

Editorial on 07/10/2019