Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The next Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. The guest speaker will be Dale Phillips, a former National Park Service superintendent, who was posted in New Orleans for 10 years. His talk will cover the early Civil War when the Union forces captured the vital city of New Orleans. Please join us for this informative talk. The round table is open to the public, with free admission.

Old Time Movies

Our next Old Time Movie afternoon will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, when we'll be showing two Laurel & Hardy movies, Berth Marks (1929) and One Good Turn (1931). After an intermission, there will be Shiverin' Shakespeare (1930), an Our Gang comedy. All of these movies will be shown on an original 1940's Bell & Howell 16 mm film projector and sound system, courtesy of our docents Bill and Mary Jane Cole. Admission is free.

Docents needed

The museum needs additional docents to serve one or two afternoons per month from 1 to 5 p.m. We are looking for men and women who enjoy learning about local history and like interacting with others. Training is provided. If you would like to apply, please leave a message at the museum or call Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118 to schedule an interview.

Settler's Cabin

Visible progress is being made on the cabin that was donated to the museum and moved to our grounds earlier this year. Native stone is being applied to the concrete block foundation, which really dresses it up, and now we are getting ready for a new front porch and new roof. We continue to welcome donations to help with the costs of this project. Donations may be dropped off at the museum or mailed to us at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista AR 72714. Donors who give $100 or more will have their names inscribed on a plaque to be mounted inside the cabin.

Gift Shop

Don't forget to check out our gift shop, where we carry a great supply of Bella Vista souvenirs and a variety of other merchandise donated by supporters as a fundraiser for the museum. Since our docents and Board members are all unpaid volunteers, revenue from the gift shop helps us with museum expenses so your purchases are much appreciated.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavistamuseum.org.

Community on 07/10/2019