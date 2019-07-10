Our son Joseph passed away recently from a debilitating illness. He had received eight months Circle of Life in-home hospice care. When his condition worsened, he was moved into Highlands Rehabilitation Center, Bella Vista, where he spent his last six months.

We cannot express enough thankfulness or words of gratitude for the Circle of Life and Highlands staff. The comfort, love, care and support in his final months truly showed people with a servant's heart. His final stage of life was one of comfort, dignity and respect. Words do not adequately convey our heartfelt thanks for the caring manner in which they helped and honored our son. God's Blessings to all of them.

Mark and Patricia Kirby

Bella Vista

Editorial on 07/10/2019