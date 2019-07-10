Unity Church of the Ozarks

The "Laws of Cause and Effect" will be presented by Rev Elise Cowan Sunday, July 14th

The church offers a Wednesday night class, 7-8:15 p.m., which studies "Heart-Centered Metaphysics" by Paul Hasselbeck, co-facilitated by the Rev. Elise Cowan and Kent Lowery. Study topics such as evolving spiritual awareness, our purpose and divine guidance are covered with a different subject discussed each week. All are invited to these studies. A 10-minute meditation follows the class.

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC's youth group (7th-12th grades) meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Join in next Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. for pizza and at 6:30 p.m. for Bible study.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Sunday, July 14 is "Bring a Friend to Church Sunday" and the last service with our chancel choir before its summer break.

PCBV's exercise class meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390. Guests are always welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Seventeen new people were welcomed as new members at Bella Vista Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 1.

A number of the youth from the church will be attending the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis from July 9 through July 16.

A meeting toward the organization of a bell choir is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, between 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.

Another session for caregivers and those they serve called "Different Strokes for Different Folks," is on tap for Tuesday, July 23, beginning at 2 p.m.

Griefshare Classes will begin again on Aug. 29. There will be an orientation "short" class on Thursday, Aug. 22. The meetings will take place at 3 p.m. in the church library each Thursday and complete the 13 weeks of study on Nov. 22. Meetings include workbook use and a video each week. Please sign up for the class at the kiosk, or call the church office at 479-855-0272, so the correct number of workbooks can be ordered. A basket for donation will be available at orientation time. For further information, contact Dorothy Jones at 479-855-7295.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The need is cereal. A container for your donation is in the church narthex.

The men's Bible study group meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Please park in the rear parking lot and enter the lower level.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, July 10, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, July 14, at the 9 a.m. worship service, Pastor Mark Voll will continue his sermon series titled "Waiting for Christ." This Sunday's sermon is titled "Blessed to Bless" with a text of 1 Thessalonians 5:12-28.

Highlands Church (United Methodist Congregation)

The next blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and is organized by our HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in our community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screening is also available. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, July 14, Gene Vincent of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville will present "Was Thomas Jefferson A Unitarian We Can Be Proud Of?"

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Church will host a Men's Prayer Breakfast meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the church. All men are invited and encouraged to bring a favorite breakfast dish to share. The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

