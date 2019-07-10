Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners July 2 were: first, Jean Price; second, Gail Knudsen; third, Lois Sprague; fourth, Marie Ryan.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners July 2 were: North/South -- first, Pauline Longstaff and Robert Gromaka; second, Gary Nelson and Eric Olsen; third, Laura Batey and Val Watson. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Fay Frey; second, Nancy Sherbondy and Jo Bain; third, Hilary Krueger and Nadine Duffy.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners July 2were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- First, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- First, Marie Ryan; second, Marj Shafer.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- First, Diane Dingmann; second, Linda Waugh. Table 2 -- First, Mabel Ashline; second, Donna Senesac.

The gameplay is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 2 were: first, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; second, Bill Schernikau and Ginney Swinney; third (tie), Richar and Marsha Taylor / Stan Neukircher and Al Akey. Honorable mention -- Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Chris Rider; second, Ray Borst. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Sheri Bone.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners June 27 were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Herb Ayres; third, Becki King.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. It's great fun if you are a fan of card games. We encourage all to give it a try. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners June 28 were: Women -- first, Katie Scherz; second, Dottie Seeley; third, Fran Fish; fourth, Dee Sadenwasser. Honorable Mention -- Mabel Ashline. Men -- first, Ken Grzybowski; second, Keith Roberts; third (tie), Jack Sadenwasser and Chuck Seeley. Honorable Mention -- Ron Simmons

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. The next game day will be July 11. Everyone is welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for June 28 were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and play. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners June 29 were: RED Team (won 2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Bud Brebner, Chuck Hurl, Becki King, Ellie Roberts and Virgie Riedl. BLUE Team -- Gene Riedl, Jerry Vnuk, Sam Brehm, Darlene Albers, Zona Dahl and Joyce Hansen.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

