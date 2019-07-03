Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers chat, snack and rehydrate after cutting a new spur off the in-progress 11 under trail system, which leads from its green loop to Lake Windsor.

Area volunteers with Friends of Arkansas Singletrack came out to cut an extra spur from a section of the in-progress 11 Under trails to the edge of Lake Windsor.

Uriah Nazario, soft surface project manager with NWA Trailblazers, said approximately 18 workers showed up and the project -- which was initially scheduled to go into the early afternoon -- went incredibly quickly.

"We got 300 linear feet done in 50 minutes," he said. "These volunteers are all fresh and hungry for work."

Workers showed up alongside the tunnel work site at Chelsea Road, located between Prescott Road and Elvendon Drive, before taking a decent hike down the trail and tearing in.

Dave Dickson was among those building the new trail.

Cutting trail isn't the easiest work, but it's still a good chance to get together and make new friends, he said.

And everyone may be socializing and having a blast, but that doesn't mean they're slacking, he said.

"It was hot, sweaty," he said. "But we got it done."

Chuck Woods had a drink after tearing up some trail.

He was happy to see the new strip of trail cut, as well as the newly-placed tunnel.

"This is exciting," he said. "Stuff got done."

Nazario explained the site alongside the tunnel will become a trailhead alongside the green loop -- a simple few-miles-long loop that will allow hikers, runners and riders a round trip back to where they parked.

The new offshoot volunteers cut will take people to Lake Windsor, he added.

"Hopefully POA members and others will get to enjoy it," Nazario said. "This is for everybody."

