Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The tunnel under Chelsea Road needs some finishing work but it is in place and the road has reopened above it.

Construction for the second tunnel for the 11 Under trails, located on Highlands Blvd., is expected to begin this week.

Construction was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2. The section of Highlands Blvd. between Barrhead Lane and Kirkcaldy Drive will be closed during the project, which is scheduled to take 5 weeks.

A press release published by the city suggests an alternate route around the construction, taking Highlands Blvd. to Hiwasse Road and then heading back up Arkansas Highway 279

A section of Chelsea Road has been reopened following the installation of a tunnel under it.

General News on 07/03/2019