Test your knowledge about the reason we celebrate the Fourth of July each year. Answer the following questions and check your answers below.

1. Why do we celebrate Independence Day on July 4th?

A. It was the day America declared its independence

B. It was the day the Declaration was signed

C. It was the day when the final wording was agreed upon

2. From what country did America declare its independence?

A. Spain

B. Great Britain

C. Confederate States of America

D. France

3. Why did America declare its independence?

A. Taxes were too high

B. No representation

C. Quartering of troops

D. Tyrannical ruler

E. All of the Above

4. How was the Declaration delivered?

A. Text message

B. Email

C. Fax

D. U.S. Postal Service

E. By ship arriving months later

5. When did America gain its independence?

A. On July 4, 1776

B. In 1783, after the Revolutionary War was over

C. As soon as the Declaration of Independence was signed and delivered

6. Whose signature is first on the Declaration of Independence?

A. George Washington

B. Thomas Jefferson

C. John Hancock

7. When was July 4th declared a national holiday?

A. In July of 1776

B. Immediately following the Revolutionary War

C. Almost 100 years later, in 1870

D. When George Washington was president

ANSWERS: 1-C, 2-B, 3-E, 4-E, 5-B, 6-C, 7-C

