Shirley Ann Eyler

Shirley Ann Eyler, 78, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 24, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice Legacy Village, Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 12, 1940, in Malvern, Iowa, to Ross and Clara (Cogley) Bell. She married Keith Eyler on May 1, 1959, and moved to California. She was a bank teller and receptionist for many years and claimed her most important role was being a mom. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jess Bell; and sisters, Vivian Milsap and Mary Vanatta.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Keith Eyler of Bella Vista; daughter, Karen Schmelter (Jim Burvee) of Bella Vista; one grandchild; sisters, Ethel Mohn of Long Beach, Calif., and Barbara Vanatta of Sidney, Iowa.

No services are planned.

Sharon Sue Dotson Harvey

Sharon Sue Dotson Harvey died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1940, in Oklahoma City. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and the dental hygiene program at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. She practiced dental hygiene for 46 years in 11 states. She was an active member of Bella Vista Baptist Church, and she was active in Chapter BO-BY, PEO, a philanthropic educational organization which supports education for women.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald M.; three sons, James Eric (Rick) of Bella Vista, Flynn M. and Angela of Liberty, Mo., Dr. Scott R. of Shawnee, Kan.; four grandchildren; and her twin sister, Karen Kay Kelly of Bella Vista.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bella Vista Baptist Church with Pastor Robert McGee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to PEO, 63 Dogwood Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715; or to Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Michael Moyer

Michael Moyer, 75, died June 27, 2019, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born June 17, 1944, in Wichita, Kan., to Ralph and M.J. Moyer. He was a CPA for 20 years and a small business owner for 21 years.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; two children, Tamitha Ayres (Mike) and Mark Moyer (Mary); three grandchildren; and one brother, Pat Moyer (Susan).

Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 3, 2019, at Bella Vista Funeral Home, followed by services at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. July 5, 2019, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 5434 W. Walsh Lane #100, Rogers, AR 72758.

Roger Pierson

Roger Pierson, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark. died Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Ottawa, Ill., to Alvin and Nell Pierson.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pierson; and three children.

He was interred at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, Texas.

Donald Joseph Thoene

Donald Joseph Thoene, 53, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital of Rogers, Ark.

He was born Dec. 16, 1965, in Yankton, S.D., to Clarence and Mary Ann (Schwartz) Thoene. He grew up in Nebraska before moving to Northwest Arkansas in 1982 and marrying Tania on Aug. 19, 1989. He worked for Big Brothers Concrete, was a diesel mechanic, and enjoyed camping, hiking and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Imogene House; and his brother-in-law, Tommy House.

Survivors include his wife, Tania Thoene; four daughters, Tracy Ball (Bradley), Trisha Thoene and fiancé Austin Grubb, Tosha Thoene and fiancé Anthony Oliver, and Tara Thoene; brothers, Duane Thoene (Debi) of Lincoln, Neb., Darell Thoene (Joyce) of Hartington, Neb., Bruce Thoene (Clara) of Omaha, Neb., and Brian Thoene (Pam) of Coleridge, Neb.; sisters, Debi Lucht (Steve) of Hartington, Neb., Connie Schmadeke (Dennis) of South Sioux City, Iowa, and Cheri Year of Des Moines, Iowa; and five grandchildren.

A viewing was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville, Ark.

