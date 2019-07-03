July 3

s The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display, sponsored by the city of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road. The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m. As always, those coming to the show and those living in the area should expect heavier traffic for the event, and more time should be allotted for travel. Parking is not allowed in the city streets' rights of way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area. By city ordinance, fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, July 3, through Friday, July 5, on private property with the property owner's consent, as long as there is no active burn ban in the city. No fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed. Use safety and common sense while discharging fireworks, be courteous and respectful to your neighbors and pick up all trash afterward. Fireworks are allowed by state law to be sold in the city with proper city permitting from Thursday, June 20, through Tuesday, July 11.

July 4

s Start the morning off with a celebration parade in Bella Vista. The July 4th Patriot Parade begins at 10 a.m. with preparade activities beginning at 9 a.m. This year's keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. John Boozman. The event takes placer at Sugar Creek Plaza Shopping Center. Please pay attention to parking directions as the parade will have a new and longer route this year.

s The Veterans Council of NWA, which maintains and manages the Veterans Wall of Honor and American Legion Post 341, will host a cookout at the Wall from noon to 3 p.m. The public is invited to this event. The Wall of Honor is located on the north shore of Lake Bella Vista. Visit vetwallofhonor.org. In addition to free food and drinks, tours of the Wall and the Veterans Park grounds will be available. It is suggested to bring a lawn chair as there will also be patriotic music provided by the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista group ECHO, under the direction of Lois Carlson. Kozy Heat will provide the grill and do the cooking.

s Celebrate with the Bella Vista Community Concert Band at a free outdoor performance. A picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering is available from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV parks.

July 8

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling this Patriotic theme dance. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 13

s The city of Bella Vista has rescheduled the family hiking event for the Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of play celebrated the third Saturday in May, after the original date was rained out. Join us for this free event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, from the pavilion area at Blowing Springs Park. This hike will be approximately 1-mile round trip on the Back 40 Loop Trail. Appropriate clothing and shoes are recommended. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are singletrack, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

July 16

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Tuesday, July 16. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

July 30

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Tuesday, July 30. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

Aug. 3

s The annual rummage sale at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church will be held from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug 3, at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Food and beverage will be available. All proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 479-855-1158

