Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Jenya Udayagiri, 2, holds up her jar and shows off a firefly she caught during the third annual Fireflies and Tailgating event.

A crowd filled Blowing Springs pavilion last Saturday for the third-annual Fireflies and Tailgating event, put on by the POA's community involvement committee.

Cathy Wilmoth, recreation facility manager, said the POA served more than 500 hot dogs during the event and set up several activities for kids.

Community Involvement Committee chairman Dylan Shaddox said that the crowd started early, with people showing up at 5:45 p.m. when the event was scheduled for 7 p.m.

"It's really great to have the community come out and socialize," he said.

Kids were playing and everyone seemed to be having a good time, he said. One focus this year was on providing more activities before sunset, including a movie, coloring table, croquet and temporary tattoos, to name a few.

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society was also onsite, giving out bluebird houses paid for by a donation from Runway NWA.

Jacqui Stockman, the society's public relations board member, said that this was a good avenue to educate the public, and the 75 bird boxes they gave out will ideally get people excited about bluebirds.

The eastern bluebird, which can be seen in Bella Vista today, is a formerly endangered species, but man-made homes have helped the population recover, she said.

It's also a great chance to get the word out about the bluebird society, she said.

"I think this was absolutely fantastic," Stockman said.

Amanda Marley was one of the people taking home a bird box.

Marley, who lives in Bentonville, said she came to the event with her parents, who live in Bella Vista, as well as her two children, 2 and 4.

The kids had a great time and so did she, Marley said, and she'd be eager to come back next year.

"It's been a lot of fun. We came out and got some hot dogs," she said. "This has been one of their first experiences chasing fireflies."

Shaddox said he was enjoying this year's event but already thinking ahead for the next one.

"I'm already excited to plan for next year," he said.

General News on 07/03/2019