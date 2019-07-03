Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners June 26 were: first, Harriett Neer; second, Shirley Rhine; third, Nita McKelvey; fourth, Cindy Forsyth.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners June 20 were: North/South -- first, Ray Lynch and Andy Fritsch; second, Robert Makela and Jeff Star; third, John Frey and Ernie Grant. East/West -- first, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy; second, Becky Mincke and Diane Warren; third, Len Fettig and Kam Harrell.

Swiss Team winners June 25 were: first, Robert Gromatka, Jeff LaCaze, Laura Batey and Val Watson; second, Diane Warren, Joe Warren, Andi Schomaker and Mike Schomaker; third, Fay Frey, John Frey, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale club house.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners June 25 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Racheal Nylin; second, Mabel Ashline. Table 3 -- first, Sheila Bates; second, Marj Shafer. Table 4 -- first, Max Waugh; second, Becky King.

Texas Canasta: first, Diane Dingmann; second, Jerry Bates.

Game play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 25 were: first, Jack and Duffy McClellan; second, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; third, Stan Neukircher and Alan Akey. Honorable mention -- Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewe

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners June 26 were: Men -- first, Mike Sammers; second, Art Hamilton; third, John Ronck. Women -- first, Vivian Bray; second, Jeanne Downey; third, Lois Taylor.

Hosts for July 3, will be Dan and Linda Rogers. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners June 27 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Anita Ebert; third, Marilyn VanDyke.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign-up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 20 were: Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Alice Dickey.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners June 20 were: Table 1 -- first, Darlene Kuta; second, Ginny Swinney. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Bill Roush. Table 3 -- first, Sadie Frerking; second, Bill Schernikau.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners June 6 were: first, Kathy Ayres; second, Sheri Bone; third, Mabel Ashline.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. It's great fun if you are a fan of card games. We encourage all to give it a try. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 21 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Alan Akey. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Rich Yunker. Table 3 -- first, Don Kuta; second, Stan Neukircher. High Score: Wayne Doyle

For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for June 21 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Darlene Albers.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and play. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners June 22 were: RED Team (won 2-1) -- Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Jerry Vnuk, Zona Dahl, Darlene Albers, Fran Fish and Marie Ryan. BLUE Team -- Lyle Meier, Chuck Hurl, Bud Brebner, Virgie Riedl, Joyce Hansen, Ellie Roberts and Marj Shafer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 07/03/2019