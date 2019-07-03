Photo submitted Sue Mank (right) of the Rogers Garden Club installed two new officers, Lee Ann Robinson, assistant treasurer (left) and Beth Kastl, first vice president with Judy Jeffrey, president, in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony. Other returning Bella Vista Garden Club officers include, but not shown, were Val Courter, second vice president; Betty Boling-Stull, assistant second vice president; Linda Neymeyer, secretary; Barb Templin, assistant secretary; and Karen Welch, treasurer.

During the Bella Vista Garden Club's June luncheon held at Lake Point Event Center, special guest Sue Mank of the Rogers Garden Club installed two new officers, Lee Ann Robinson, assistant treasurer, and Beth Kastl, first vice president, with Judy Jeffrey, president, in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony. Other returning Bella Vista Garden Club officers included Val Courter, second vice president; Betty Boling-Stull, assistant second vice president; Linda Neymeyer, secretary; Barb Templin, assistant secretary; and Karen Welch, treasurer.

The Bella Vista Garden Club has long been recognized for its contributions to the community, especially its beautification projects around the city and the scholarships provided to students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities. Funds are raised through spring and fall plant sales, as well as the Benefit Card and Game Party which is held in March. Both of those initiatives were very successful this past year, allowing the Garden Club to award scholarships and donate money to several local organizations. Recently, Judy Jeffrey, Bella Vista Garden Club president, presented $500 each to the Bella Vista Historical Society, Bella Vista Courtesy Van and the Bella Vista Library. Additionally, the club donated $275 to the Bella Vista television station and $100 to Heifer International.

The Bella Vista Garden Club is one of the city's oldest clubs, organized in 1972, and is a member of National Garden Clubs Inc. The club has more than 100 members -- some are master gardeners and some are novice gardeners -- who enjoy learning about gardening during the monthly meetings. The first meeting of the 2019-20 Garden Club year will be held beginning with social time and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting to follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Guests are welcome to attend and may join the club at any time during the year.

