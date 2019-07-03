Christian Serrano-Torres is being honored by the Bella Vista Arts Council as the July 2019 Artist of the Month.

Serrano-Torres will be honored at a public reception and performance at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cooper Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista.

According to his website, the music of this solo cellist is "classical to the bone with fire in his tone." Through the use of a loop pedal, he writes and arranges songs into cello-quartet instrumentals, according to the site.

Serrano-Torres' music quickly gained popularity after forming his solo project in 2017, and his performances have included the Last Night in Fayetteville, a New Year's Eve experience, and the Forest Concert Series hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. More than 500 were in attendance for both events. Currently, he is working to release his first single and video, Everywhere, which is mixed by Grammy Award-winner Mark Needham. Serrano-Torres is excited to share this collaboration project with the world.

• • •

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the Bella Vista City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public. Three volunteers serve on the selection committee -- Sara Parnell of the Artist Retreat Center; Pearl Williamson, president of Wishing Springs Gallery; and Demara Titzer, curator of several galleries in Bentonville.

The committee chooses each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista and have their work displayed somewhere in the city. Showcased artists will have their work displayed at the Artist Retreat Center and, during the month they are recognized, the work will be on display in a location around the city, such as the Bella Vista Library or Historical Museum.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact Parnell at the Artist Retreat Center, 479-268-6463, or email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

