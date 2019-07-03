Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A camper, followed closely by an instructor, lands a stand-up paddleboard near the boat launch on Lake Avalon. Two more sessions of stand-up paddleboard camp are planned for this summer.

In its second year, the Beach at Lake Avalon has become a popular amenity.

"It's been going really well," Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said. "The attendance and rentals have been going well."

It looked like the season might have a tough start. A week before the date set for the season-opening, a storm took out a retaining wall and washed the freshly deposited sand into the lake. But the POA's maintenance division was able to rebuild the wall and more sand was added in time for the season opening.

The maintenance division regrades the sand regularly and has added some additional sand since the beach opened, Glubczynski said.

New this year is a VIP Lounge area. It's a gazebo built on the edge of the water with lounge chairs and it can be rented by members for $50 for four hours or $75 for the entire day. Some members rent the area for birthday parties, but others just want a little extra shade, the beach staff said. Reservations can be made in advance at the kiosk at the beach.

This year there are seven stand-up paddleboards and eight kayaks for rent at the beach. On weekends there might be a short wait for a rental, Glubczynski said.

There are also several camps and the chance to take lessons, she said. Ask at the beach kiosk for information on private lessons. Stand-Up Paddle Board Camp for children 6 to 17 has two more one week sessions scheduled for this year.

Adults can try Paddleboard Yoga which is offered Saturday morning and Tuesdays evenings. There's also a regular Yoga class on the beach at 7:45 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday.

The second annual Sandfest is planned for the Fourth of July with games, including a sandcastle contest and specials on ice cream.

In late July, plans are being made to celebrate Shark Week, with cutouts for photos and maybe some shark tattoos.

"We're always looking for fun things," she said.

Glubczynski said there haven't been any issues with nonmembers wanting to use the beach. Most guests at the beach are with a member, although there are some guests who are renters. In that case, their landlord has to provide the guest card. Most of the guests are grandchildren coming with their grandparents, she said.

They have considered expanding the sand area, she said, as well as the parking lot, but right now capital projects are on hold while the POA waits for the final cost of the stump dump fire. But if there are funds in the future, she's considering a water bike to join the rental fleet and maybe a new inflatable anchored near the existing raft.

"Every day is fun at the beach," she said.

General News on 07/03/2019