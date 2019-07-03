Photo submitted Dustie Meads Director of Scholarships (left), Esther Crisler, Elise Gilbert, Holyn Fredrick Wolfe, and Joy Brown's grandmother Donna pose for a photo at the scholarship awards presentation. Not shown are Joy Brown and Katie McClosky, who were unavailable to attend.

Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring 2019-20 scholarship meeting was held June 25 at Concordia in Bella Vista. Each year the AAWS Club (Villiage Art Club) gives away schlorships to aspiring young artists. The four recipients awarded scholarships for 2020 included Esther Crisler, Elise Gilbert, Katie McClosky and Joy Brown. Holyn Fredrick Wolfe has been a recipient and graduated in 2019.

Crisler is the newest recipient and currently attending the University of Arkansas Central Arkansas. Brown attended Northwest Arkansas Community College and will be attending a full college next year. Gilbert and McClosky are current students at the University of Arkansas. Wolfe graduated this year from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma.

Members of the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring Art Club that were in attendance at the awards were Dustie Meads, director of scholarships; Elaine Reinke, president of AAWS; David Johnson; Jan Horan, board of directors; and Pearl Williamson, director of Wishing Spring Gallery, along with several of the exhibitors of the gallery and friends and families of the recipients.

Community on 07/03/2019