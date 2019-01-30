Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Sunset drive remains closed after a portion of the road collapsed into an adjacent construction site last September. A stop-work order has been lifted and work is expected to begin soon to restabilize the ground.

Work is expected to begin soon to stabilize the Sunset Drive site, which should allow the road to be repaired.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp told the city council during last week's work session that he was prepared to lift a no-work order on the site after meeting with the city's on-contract engineers and the builder's engineers.

The engineers working for Hull Dermatology met all requirements put forth by the city's on-contract engineering firm, Garver, he said, and requested to be allowed to proceed with excavation.

Plans for restoring the road are expected to be received while work is done to stabilize the site, Tapp said.

The Board of Zoning Adjustments is expected to look at a variance during its Feb. 5 meeting to allow a secondary retaining wall to stabilize Sunset Drive rather than using the wall of the building as a retaining wall.

General News on 01/30/2019