Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Deputy Julie Dwyer and volunteer Phyllis Stair work together with women inmates at the new garden program at the Benton County Jail.

A program that teaches real-world skills, as well as self-confidence, is in place at the Benton County Jail, thanks, in part, to one volunteer who happens to be a master gardener. Phyllis Stair shared her experiences with the female inmates at the Benton County Jail at the Bella Vista Garden Club on Wednesday last week.

Her husband volunteered her, Stair said. When she first saw the proposed garden area, it was made up of rock and clay.

Deputy Juli Dwyer confirmed Stair's comment, reminding the group that the jail was built on former swampland that had been filled in with rock.

Stair started in early 2017 with truckloads of soil and sand. Dwyer chose the inmates that would be helping her from a group of women who were already acting as trusties. The workers have no history of violence or attempted escapes, she explained. The sheriff wanted to start a program for the female inmates like the men's work program where certain inmates leave the jail to work on construction projects, usually for nonprofits in the community.

The first thing the prisoners had to learn was how to test soil, Stair said. She calls the group, "my ladies." They are not bad people, she said, they just got started down a bad path.

"They had to learn about bugs," she said, "which ones you squish and which ones you don't."

They also learned a little bit about canning and preserving, Dwyer added. Stair helped them make and can apple butter and homemade salsa.

"They learned they can live a little bit off the land," Stair said.

Many of their first crew were released before the second year of the garden but, while none of them were incarcerated again, some of them of them did come back. Stair went to the judge to make working in the jail garden count towards community service. Many of the women were required to do community service after they were released and chose to do it in the garden where they help teach the new crew each year.

When the sheriff went to Stair to see what she needed to improve the program, she asked for a greenhouse. She didn't really expect him to agree, but now there's a greenhouse just for the women inmates use on jail property. That means they can start their next garden right away and then transplant their own seedlings.

The women also made their own bins to grow sweet potatoes out of donated cedar fencing. Because of the rocky soil, sweet potatoes need some extra help. The bins start out a few inches tall but, as the plants grow taller, boards are added to the sides of the bin and more soil is added. About 20 sweet potatoes can be harvested from each bin.

They also raised several varieties of pumpkins which were used during the sheriff's office fall festival and they grew the corn maze.

When some tiny fruit trees were donated, the women planted them so they will have their own orchard with apples, pears and peaches.

Because of the jail budget, most of the seeds are donated to the program, although the department can buy some other materials.

The harvest from the women's garden is donated to area nonprofits, Stair said. That gives the women the chance to know that are giving back to the community.

Dwyer said the jail doesn't use the produce because it's not enough to feed the entire population, but she knows that the garden crew has a chance to snack on some of the fresh vegetables as they work.

Stair is looking forward to another season in the garden, but she would love some additional volunteers. Call the Benton County Sheriff's Office for more information about volunteering.

General News on 01/30/2019