Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Capt. Leon Lieutard (left) works to create holes for water to better reach flames under the roof while Capt. Seth Kallick sprays water to attack a structure fire on Sandridge Drive.

Firefighters put out a house fire at 14 Sandridge Drive last Wednesday, Jan. 23. Fire Chief Steve Sims said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Some firefighters sustained very minor injuries during the response, he said, but he does not believe anyone was in the structure during the fire.

Sims explained that fighting the fire required collaboration with the POA water department, which ran pumps to increase pressure for the fire hydrants in the neighborhood which sits on a hill, meaning water needs to fight gravity to reach the site.

The home was extensively damaged by the fire, which appeared to start near the upper level and near the center of the house.

Lynn Jerome, owner of Strandz Salon, said one of the family members works at the salon.

The family has been staying with her and the salon has been collecting donations, primarily focused on toiletries and other immediate needs.

The drive has gone very well, she explained, and the family has received clothing, towels, household items and money that she expects will help.

The community's support is overwhelming and everyone involved appreciates the help.

"It's been a little lumpy, but we're getting there," Jerome said. "It's amazing how wonderful people are when there's a crisis."

This was the second house fire in one week. The first happened Sunday, Jan. 20, and killed one person and left another hospitalized.

