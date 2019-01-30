At January's board of directors' meeting, the names of seven candidates for the POA board were announced. The annual election takes place each spring, with ballots going out in the mail in April and the results announced at the annual membership meeting in May. Three positions on the nine-member board are open.

Each of the candidates submitted a petition signed by at least 50 POA members. They are John Nuttall, Patrick Laury, Steve McKee, Bruce Portillo, Jerre Barron Jr., Teah Bidwell and Deborah Emmons. Laury and Portillo are incumbents and Nuttall is a former board member. The third open seat is now filled by Mike Abb who is not running.

The first reading of a policy change was passed in spite of one member asking for the policy to be tabled. Patrick Laury, who was on the Rules and Regulations Committee when the policy went through, suggested it might be seen as interfering with a board member's freedom of speech. Board members sign a conflict of interest statement that covers the same issue, he pointed out.

The proposed change reads: "Directors shall not utilize the media or social media to criticize or create fodder for criticism of decisions made by the majority of the board or of decisions made by the association. Directors are not required to agree with the majority decision, but they must respect the decision and not create a divisive atmosphere."

Mike Abb, who is also on the Rules and Regulations Committee, said that the association's staff attorney had approved the policy change.

Jim Abrahamson pointed out that minor changes can be made to the language of the policy between the first and second reading.

Laury was the only member who voted against the change.

Several members spoke during the open forum, including Kevin Dooley who said some member feel like the board abandoned them by not being involved in the fire at the former stump dump. He also suggested that the stump dump on the west side is also on fire and the board should act there before it gets worse.

"Nobody is sitting in this seat because we don't care about people," Abb told him. The POA operated the stump dump on lease until 2016 when it was closed and covered with dirt. Since the POA doesn't own the property, the organization has not been involved with the fire.

Member Joy Sawyer said that the water in their home is bad and getting worse. She suggested the new line the POA added to help fight the fire on Trafalgar may have affected the water quality for the neighbors.

Member Tommy Freytag asked about a loan made last year from the POA-owned water department to the POA general fund, and Financial Director Dwight Mitchell said it will be repaid within a few weeks. General Manager Tom Judson warned that another loan may be needed later this year.

Steve McKee asked if candidates would be allowed to attend the strategic planning meeting that is scheduled for February 19. Chairwoman Ruth Hatcher said the meeting is closed to every one except current members of the board and some POA administrators.

Judson updated the board on the POA stump dumps. A consultant hired by the POA has asked the ADEQ to formally close three old stump dumps located on Bethnal Road, Trafalgar Road near York Drive and Hampstead Road. Those dumps haven't been used in ten to 20 years, he said. The west side stump dump on Rocky Dell Hollow Road was closed last year and does produce steam, Judson said. The process to close that one is underway but is a little more complicated. He believes it will be later this year with the ADEQ's approval.

The best source of information about the fire on Trafalgar Road is the city website, Judson said.

