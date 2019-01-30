Royce Arnold

Royce Arnold, 83, of Gravette, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan, 23, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 28, 1935, in Morton, Texas, the son of Elizabeth and William Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Islamae Arnold of the home; three sons, Larry Arnold (Reene), Roy Arnold (Becky), William Arnold; three daughters, Jeannie Burr (Jim), Kathy Kennedy (Billy), Debbie Pendergraft (Jason Cornell); and 21 grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. Interment followed at Mount Pleasant Cemetery located in Hiwasse, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Gravette was in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Bassett

Carolyn Bassett, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born June 10, 1944, to Paul and Eva (Easely) Bailey in Mount Vernon, Ill. She married Rex Bassett on Dec. 25, 1961, in Keenes, Ill. In 1974 they moved from Illinois to Lookout, Ark., where they owned and operated Lookout Grocery for 21 years. She later worked for Walmart for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Rex Bassett.

Survivors include one son, Rick Bassett of Bella Vista; two daughters, Cindy Brown (Rick) of Cave Springs, Ark., Cheryl Renner (Dave) of Fayetteville, Ark.; three grandchildren; and brother, Bill Green (Cheryl) of Hindsville, Ark.

An open house for family and friends was held Jan. 26, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Circle of Life Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

Michael Dallas Boling

Michael Dallas Boling, 74, of Bentonville, Ark., died peacefully at his home on Jan. 23, 2019.

He was born March 23, 1944, to Truman and Lorene (Mason) Boling. He played football for the Bentonville Tigers and graduated in 1962. He entered the Army National Guard and went to work with his dad at Boling Construction. Later he started his own company, Mike Boling Construction. He was a volunteer firefighter for several years in Bentonville. He enjoyed Razorback and Tiger football, hunting, camping and restoring old Ford Mustangs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Truman Dallas Boling.

Survivors include his mother, Lorene Boling of Bentonville; three daughters, Marcia South (Scott) of Rogers, Ark., Lisa Henderson (Terry) of Siloam Springs, Ark., Tiffany Boling and significant other, Charles Perez of Rogers; brother, Steve Boling (Patricia) of Austin, Texas; sister, Carolyn Grimsley of Bentonville; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Jeff Coffelt officiating. A private burial at the Bentonville Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Centerton Animal Shelter, 10404 N. Highway 279, Centerton, AR 72719.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Nancy Lynn Graham

Nancy Lynn Graham, 81, of Bentonville, Ark., died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

She was born April 20, 1937, in Avon Park, Fla., to Harry "Mac" McFerrin and Susie Q. (Lynn) McFerrin. Moving to Coffeyville, Kan., she attended high school, Coffeyville Junior College and one year at Emporia Presbyterian College. She married Bob Graham Feb. 8, 1958. In retirement, they moved to Tulsa, Okla., and attended Victory Christian Church. In 1994 they moved to Bentonville.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; four daughters, Lori Graham of Bentonville, Juli Olson (John) of Panama City Beach, Fla., Keri Cox (Shannon) of Maumelle, Ark., Sali Bluse (Scott) of Eau Claire, Wis.; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 2, 2019, at Chapel on the Creeks, 5202 W. Village Parkway, Rogers, Ark., with Pastor Bob Ryan officiating. Burial will be at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Magnolia Place Memory Care Center, 2000 S. Hampton Place, Rogers, AR 72758.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Albert J. Marks

Albert J. "Al" Marks, 82, of Lee's Summit, Mo., passed away Jan. 21, 2019, at home. A Navy veteran, Al served on the U.S.S. Vesuvius, an ammunition ship, and the USS Delta, a submarine tender, on several Pacific Far East cruises.

After his Naval service, Al met Mary Koenig of St. Louis, Mo., and they were married in November 1963. They were married 55 years at the time of his passing.

His professional career began as a diesel mechanic and culminated as the Regional Service Manager, Midwest Region, for Freightliner Trucks Corp., including various positions with the company in Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, and Kansas.

A lifelong fishing enthusiast, Al retired from Freightliner in December 1999, and moved to a lake house in Bella Vista, Ark., to pursue his passion while hosting many visits from his children and grandchildren.

A longtime Mercedes-Benz enthusiast, Al was the proud owner of a 1966 SL230 Roadster, as well as many other more contemporary Mercedes products over the years.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Al is survived by his wife Mary; his sister, Betty, and her husband; his children, John (Christina), Angela (Charlie), and Joseph (Amy); and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, Mo., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to unbound.org or the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo., https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/cemeteries/higginsville.php in honor of Albert J. Marks.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 01/30/2019